Change old style of working, reach out on social media: Yogi to officials

Chief Minister has called for wider and more active use of social and new media for publicising work being done by the central and the state government, an official said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister gave the direction during a late night review of the working of the Department of Information and Public Relations.

He said with changing times, the governments also needed to change old and traditional styles of working so as to ensure that people were made aware of the work being done for their welfare.

Asking officials of the department to effectively develop and use social and new media, said that a strategy be stitched up to use mediums like Facebook and Twitter to spread awareness about the schemes and policies of the

This, he added, would enable the people to know what all was being done for their welfare.

Adding that the credo of the state was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', the Chief Minister asked the Information Department to play its role well in this regard and make a front-ranking state in the country.

He also directed the department to prepare a statewide action plan on occasion of the birth centenary of Jan Sangh ideologue Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya to inform people on various projects, schemes and programs being undertaken by the state and the Centre.

also called for special steps to take these schemes to the Dalits, poor, marginalised and the oppressed.

He also called for work in the direction of taking forward the "Swacchta Mission" (Cleanliness mission) and cashless economy.

Stressing on the need of better coordination between information and other departments, the Chief Minister said the latest technology should be used by the department and for it, arrangements should be made to train the personnel.