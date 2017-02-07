Changing scenario in TN, Governor to fly to Chennai soon: Sources

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds the charge of Tamil Nadu, is likely to fly to Chennai either on Tuesday or Wednesday, amid political developments in the southern state where O has been replaced by VK as leader of the ruling legislature party.

"Governor may leave for Chennai today or tomorrow," Raj Bhavan sources said.

The prospects of Sasikala's immediate swearing-in as chief minister faded with Rao heading to Mumbai on Monday night from New Delhi, instead of flying to Chennai, amid reports that he was seeking legal advice before administering the oath of office to Sasikala.

The Supreme Court had on Monday indicated it could deliver a judgement soon in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala, who became general secretary of after the death of Jayalalithaa.

A conviction after being sworn in could result in having to step down as chief minister.

A PIL was also filed in the apex on Monday seeking to restrain from being sworn-in as chief minister claiming in the event of her having to resign if she is convicted in the disproportionate assets case there could be law and order problem in the state.

Rao had travelled from Coimbatore to the national capital on Monday night.

was elected leader of the legislature party on Sunday clearing the decks for her elevation as the chief minister.

had on Monday tendered his resignation as chief minister to Governor Rao, which was accepted.

According to Chennai reports, the Madras University Auditorium, which had earlier hosted the swearing-in of Jayalalithaa, was being spruced up for the swearing-in of Sasikala.