Chaos in TN assembly: Speaker manhandled, shirt torn

the session was adjourned till 3 pm.
During the ruckus inside the assembly, DMK leaders manhandled the Speaker of the house, P Dhanapal, and tore his shirt. Party members also clashed with police officials who were called in to control the leaders. On the other hand, DMK leader, Stalin came out of the house with his shirt torn and told the media that the Speaker tore off his own shirt and blamed DMK MLAs for it.
Leaders alleged that they were beaten by the police and the matter will be taken to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.
