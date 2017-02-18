Chaos in TN assembly: Speaker manhandled, shirt torn

Twenty DMK MLAs evicted so far. MK Stalin evicted with his shirt torn

While a special session convened by the Assembly descended into chaos on Saturday, leaders of various parties were denied entry to the assembly after

the session was adjourned till 3 pm.





Twenty MLAs have been evacuated so far.

Marshals plan to evacuate leaders of all parties including the DMK, Congress and from parliamentary premises by 3 pm.

leader protested against the evacuation in the state assembly by sitting on the floor and demanding the MLAs to be allowed inside.



During the ruckus inside the assembly, leaders manhandled the Speaker of the house, P Dhanapal, and tore his shirt. Party members also clashed with police officials who were called in to control the leaders. On the other hand, leader, Stalin came out of the house with his shirt torn and told the media that the Speaker tore off his own shirt and blamed MLAs for it.



Leaders alleged that they were beaten by the police and the matter will be taken to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.