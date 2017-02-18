TRENDING ON BS
SP-Congress tie up a last minute stop gap measure: Amit Shah
Chaos in TN assembly: Speaker manhandled, shirt torn

Twenty DMK MLAs evicted so far. MK Stalin evicted with his shirt torn

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

M K Stalin
DMK working president M K Stalin arrives along with his party MLAs at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

While a special session convened by the Tamil Nadu Assembly descended into chaos on Saturday, leaders of various parties were denied entry to the assembly after
the session was adjourned till 3 pm.

 
Twenty DMK MLAs have been evacuated so far. 

Marshals plan to evacuate leaders of all parties including the DMK, Congress and AIADMK from parliamentary premises by 3 pm.

DMK leader MK Stalin protested against the evacuation in the state assembly by sitting on the floor and demanding the MLAs to be allowed inside.

During the ruckus inside the assembly, DMK leaders manhandled the Speaker of the house, P  Dhanapal, and tore his shirt. Party members also clashed with police officials who were called in to control the leaders. On the other hand, DMK leader, Stalin came out of the house with his shirt torn and told the media that the Speaker tore off his own shirt and blamed DMK MLAs for it.

Leaders alleged that they were beaten by the police and the matter will be taken to the Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

