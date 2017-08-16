Chidambaram on Modi's Kashmir speech: One cannot 'embrace' with gun in hand

In a jibe directed towards Prime Minister following his passionate statement saying the unrest can be solved with an 'embrace', senior leader P. on Tuesday reminded the former that 'one cannot embrace with a gun in hand'.

In a series of strongly worded tweets, the former union minister took on the Prime Minister over his Independence Day address today.

"PM said "will embrace Kashmir". Humbly submit one cannot embrace with a gun in hand. PM said "GST showed India's capability". It actually showed India's capacity to mess up implementation," he said.

Training his guns on the Prime Minister's reference to the recent Gorakhpur tragedy where over 80 have died, asked the former if he will ask the concerned authorities to take accountability.

Earlier on Tuesday, Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that although Prime Minister Modi's remark on 'embracing Kashmiris' was well received, everyone is getting 'weary of yet more talk and no concrete action' on the matter.

Taking to twitter, Omar saying "PM Modi's words for have been very well received by people here but everyone here is weary of yet more talk and no concrete action."

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day today, Prime Minister Modi opined that the situation in the Valley cannot be solved by bullets or abuses, but by embracing Kashmiris.

Strongly condemning the rise of terrorism, Prime Minister Modi assured that while security remains the top priority of the Centre, no leeway will be given to terrorists.

"We are not alone in our fight against terrorism; many countries are actively supporting us. There will be no type of softness against terrorism," he said, adding, "We are committed to restoring Kashmir's status of heaven on earth.

