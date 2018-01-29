Chidambaram's pakoda jibe backfires; Congress insulting the poor, says BJP

The (BJP) on Sunday accused of insulting "poor Indians" after its leader P Chidambaram took a jibe at Prime Minister for saying that a 'pakoda' (fried snacks) seller earning Rs 200 a day should also be considered employed.

"Prime Minister Modi respects poor people who work hard to earn their livelihood. and P. Chidambaram make fun of them," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while responding to Chidambaram's tweet earlier in the day.

"Even selling is a 'job', said PM.

By that logic, even is a job. Let's count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as 'employed' people," the former finance minister tweeted in response to the Prime Minister's assertion, which he made during a TV interview last week.

The human resource development minister further said that the has always treated poor people as a "voting bloc", whereas the BJP has been generating the employment for them.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey echoed similar sentiments and said, "What has done for the country after Independence? Earn as much as you can for yourself and let the country beg, is the attitude that works with.