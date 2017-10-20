Chidambaram slams EC, says Modi to fix Gujarat poll date after last rally

-
EC has authorised PM to announce date of Gujarat elections at his last rally (and kindly keep EC informed).— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 20, 2017
EC will be recalled from its extended holiday after Gujarat Govt has announced all concessions and freebies.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 20, 2017
The Congress had alleged that the government put "pressure" on the poll panel to "delay" the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly poll schedule to enable the prime minister to act as a "false Santa Claus" and offer sops, use "jumlas" (rhetoric) during his October 16 visit to his home state.
Hitting back at the Congress for targeting the EC, BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said allegations levelled against the constitutional body were without any basis.
"Let me also add, this tells that they are jittery about BJP's prospects in the state," Prasad had said.
