TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

Split in SP will benefit BJP in UP, says Lalu Prasad
Business Standard

Chinamma Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for Chinamma

ANI  |  Chennai 

VK Sasikala Natarajan pays tribute to late J Jayalalithaa after she was appointed as AIADMK General Secretary through a resolution passed by the party's General Council, at Poes Garden in Chennai. Photo: PTI
VK Sasikala Natarajan pays tribute to late J Jayalalithaa after she was appointed as AIADMK General Secretary through a resolution passed by the party's General Council, at Poes Garden in Chennai. Photo: PTI

Sasikala Natarajan, the closest friend of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday formally took over the AIADMK's leadership.

54-year old Natarajan took charge as the AIADMK's general secretary this afternoon, a post held by Jayalalithaa till she died on December 5.

Natarajan, also called 'Chinamma' (mother's younger sister), paid tributes to party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK office before taking the charge.

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for 'Chinamma'.

The AIADMK party members had in a unanimous resolution adopted at the party's general council meeting earlier this week, appointed Sasikala to the post.

The AIADMK in its general body meeting passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala.

The resolution was accepted by Sasikala, the confirmation of which was posted on the party's Twitter handle.

"AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma," it read.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she is not technically qualified.

The general secretary has to have completed five years as an active member.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Chinamma Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for Chinamma

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for Chinamma
Sasikala Natarajan, the closest friend of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday formally took over the AIADMK's leadership.

54-year old Natarajan took charge as the AIADMK's general secretary this afternoon, a post held by Jayalalithaa till she died on December 5.

Natarajan, also called 'Chinamma' (mother's younger sister), paid tributes to party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK office before taking the charge.

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for 'Chinamma'.

The AIADMK party members had in a unanimous resolution adopted at the party's general council meeting earlier this week, appointed Sasikala to the post.

The AIADMK in its general body meeting passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala.

The resolution was accepted by Sasikala, the confirmation of which was posted on the party's Twitter handle.

"AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma," it read.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she is not technically qualified.

The general secretary has to have completed five years as an active member.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Chinamma Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for Chinamma

Sasikala Natarajan, the closest friend of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday formally took over the AIADMK's leadership.

54-year old Natarajan took charge as the AIADMK's general secretary this afternoon, a post held by Jayalalithaa till she died on December 5.

Natarajan, also called 'Chinamma' (mother's younger sister), paid tributes to party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK office before taking the charge.

AIADMK cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for 'Chinamma'.

The AIADMK party members had in a unanimous resolution adopted at the party's general council meeting earlier this week, appointed Sasikala to the post.

The AIADMK in its general body meeting passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala.

The resolution was accepted by Sasikala, the confirmation of which was posted on the party's Twitter handle.

"AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma," it read.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she is not technically qualified.

The general secretary has to have completed five years as an active member.

image
Business Standard
177 22