Chinamma Sasikala Natarajan takes charge as AIADMK general secretary

Sasikala Natarajan, the closest friend of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday formally took over the AIADMK's leadership.

54-year old Natarajan took charge as the AIADMK's general secretary this afternoon, a post held by Jayalalithaa till she died on December 5.

Natarajan, also called 'Chinamma' (mother's younger sister), paid tributes to party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa at the office before taking the charge.

cadre assembled outside the party headquarters in Chennai to show their support for 'Chinamma'.

The party members had in a unanimous resolution adopted at the party's general council meeting earlier this week, appointed Sasikala to the post.

The in its general body meeting passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala.

The resolution was accepted by Sasikala, the confirmation of which was posted on the party's Twitter handle.

" adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma," it read.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she is not technically qualified.

The general secretary has to have completed five years as an active member.