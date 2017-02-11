Choose a govt which can free UP from corruption, hooliganism: BJP

As voting in the first phase of elections begins, the (BJP) on Saturday urged the voters to use their voting right appropriately and choose a government which would free the state from corruption and hooliganism.

"Choose a government which can free UP from corruption, hooliganism," BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak told ANI.

Posing faith in the people of Uttar Pradesh, Pathak said the voters will make 'lotus' bloom in the state.

"Today is the first phase of voting. People have made up their minds to make 'lotus' (BJP party symbol) bloom in "

He also appealed the voters to bring an end to bad governance and corruption prevalent in the state.

Voting began in the first phase of assembly elections here on Saturday morning.

The election process will be held in 73 assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts of the state.

The most populous state of the country will today vote for 839 candidates at 26,823 polling stations.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth polling, especially in sensitive areas of Shamli, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Bulandshahr and Agra.

Voting in will be done in seven phases - February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.