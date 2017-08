That Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader is miffed at the decision of Bihar Chief Minister to dump the Rashtriya Janata Dal and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party is known by now. Now, as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Yadav occupies a front-row seat. Party leaders in the House are also entitled to additional time to speak. However, the buzz is that Kumar might write to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson with the name of a new party leader, which would relegate Yadav to the back benches.