'Clown's cap' being foisted on Tamils: Kamal Haasan on AIADMK merger

Veteran actor on Monday continued with his take on politics, as he took an apparent dig at the merger of the two factions of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by using the analogy of a "clown's cap".



The actor said the "clown's cap" was now being foisted on the head of Tamils and urged them to "erupt".



The actor-director used the word "kulla" (cap) to make the cryptic remarks, apparently aimed at the ruling whose two factions, each led by Chief Minister and his predecessor O Panneerselvam, merged after a six-month separation.Foisting a 'kulla' on one's head in Tamil refers to somebody virtually being taken for a ride by another person.The actor at no point made any explicit reference to anybody, but the timing of his Tweet coincided with the merger of the two factions ofhas been active on Twitter and has used the platform to make politically loaded comments, especially against the government, which has earned the wrath of the ruling party, with its ministers targeting him.He had recently levelled allegations of corruption in the government, and ministers, including Chief Minister have hit out at him.