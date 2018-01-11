Come clean on PDP MLA's 'Kashmiri militants are martyrs' remark: Congress

Latching onto a PDP MLA's "Kashmiri militants are martyrs" comment, the today questioned the whether it agrees with what the legislator belonging to its alliance partner in Jammu and Kashmir has said and asked it to come clean on the issue. "It is the who has said this. The PDP is in alliance with the (in Jammu and Kashmir). The will have to tell whether it agrees with what its alliance partner has said," spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, while speaking to reporters. "Whether the believes that the militants are their brothers and sisters? These are questions the needs to answer.

People are awaiting answer," he said. Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aijaz Ahmed courted controversy today by calling Kashmiri militants "martyrs" and "brothers", batting for talks with separatists, and cautioning against glorifying killing of "Terrorists, who are from Kashmir are martyrs. Yes, they are our brothers. They are our children," Ahmed, an MLA from South Kashmir's Wachi, said in Jammu. He noted that some of the militants were minors who don't even know what they are doing. "They are children who have gone down the wrong track and should be counselled and brought back," Ahmed said.