Conduct floor test to end political crisis: AG Rohatgi to TN Governor

Attorney General on Monday advised Governor Ch that floor test should be held in the state Assembly.

For the third day in a row, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary will hold key discussions with party MLAs amid intense power tussle.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is holding a strategy meeting at party headquarter in Chennai.

said she does not think if the delay in forming the government is because of the pending disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, had held discussions with her MLAs and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

Dubbing as 'betrayer', quipped, "His true colours can be seen now."

had earlier accused of trying to create a rift within the party and asked the workers to ensure that the government formed under later chief minister is kept alive.

Meanwhile, the number of MPs and MLAs joining Panneerselvam's camp has been on a constant rise.

as of now has the support of seven MLAs namely V Maitreyan, K P Munusamy, K Pandiarajan, Natham R Viswanathan, P H Pandian, E Madhusoodanan and C Ponnaiyan.

In the 235-member Assembly, the has 135 MLAs. If is able to garner the support of 18 MLAs, will not be able to form the government on her own.

Earlier on February 5, was elected as the party's legislature leader, a step towards her elevation as chief minister of

This, however, triggered a political stalemate in the state with both camps calling on Governor Rao to press their demand to invite them to form the government.