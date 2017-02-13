TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

We have strength to tackle enemies, says V K Sasikala
Business Standard

Conduct floor test to end political crisis: AG Rohatgi to TN Governor

For the third day in row, Sasikala will hold discussions with AIADMK MLAs amid intense power tussle

ANI  |  New Delhi/Chennai 

AIADMK chief V K Sasikala. Photo: PTI
AIADMK chief V K Sasikala. Photo: PTI

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao that floor test should be held in the state Assembly.

For the third day in a row, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala will hold key discussions with party MLAs amid intense power tussle.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is holding a strategy meeting at party headquarter in Chennai.

Sasikala said she does not think if the delay in forming the government is because of the pending disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, Sasikala had held discussions with her MLAs and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

Dubbing Panneerselvam as 'betrayer', Sasikala quipped, "His true colours can be seen now."

Sasikala had earlier accused Panneerselvam of trying to create a rift within the party and asked the workers to ensure that the government formed under later chief minister Jayalalithaa is kept alive.

Meanwhile, the number of AIADMK MPs and MLAs joining Panneerselvam's camp has been on a constant rise.

Panneerselvam as of now has the support of seven MLAs namely V Maitreyan, K P Munusamy, K Pandiarajan, Natham R Viswanathan, P H Pandian, E Madhusoodanan and C Ponnaiyan.

In the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the AIADMK has 135 MLAs. If Panneerselvam is able to garner the support of 18 MLAs, Sasikala will not be able to form the government on her own.

Earlier on February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's legislature leader, a step towards her elevation as chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

This, however, triggered a political stalemate in the state with both camps calling on Governor Rao to press their demand to invite them to form the government.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Conduct floor test to end political crisis: AG Rohatgi to TN Governor

For the third day in row, Sasikala will hold discussions with AIADMK MLAs amid intense power tussle

For the third day in row, Sasikala will hold discussions with AIADMK MLAs amid intense power tussle
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao that floor test should be held in the state Assembly.

For the third day in a row, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala will hold key discussions with party MLAs amid intense power tussle.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is holding a strategy meeting at party headquarter in Chennai.

Sasikala said she does not think if the delay in forming the government is because of the pending disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, Sasikala had held discussions with her MLAs and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

Dubbing Panneerselvam as 'betrayer', Sasikala quipped, "His true colours can be seen now."

Sasikala had earlier accused Panneerselvam of trying to create a rift within the party and asked the workers to ensure that the government formed under later chief minister Jayalalithaa is kept alive.

Meanwhile, the number of AIADMK MPs and MLAs joining Panneerselvam's camp has been on a constant rise.

Panneerselvam as of now has the support of seven MLAs namely V Maitreyan, K P Munusamy, K Pandiarajan, Natham R Viswanathan, P H Pandian, E Madhusoodanan and C Ponnaiyan.

In the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the AIADMK has 135 MLAs. If Panneerselvam is able to garner the support of 18 MLAs, Sasikala will not be able to form the government on her own.

Earlier on February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's legislature leader, a step towards her elevation as chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

This, however, triggered a political stalemate in the state with both camps calling on Governor Rao to press their demand to invite them to form the government.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Conduct floor test to end political crisis: AG Rohatgi to TN Governor

For the third day in row, Sasikala will hold discussions with AIADMK MLAs amid intense power tussle

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao that floor test should be held in the state Assembly.

For the third day in a row, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala will hold key discussions with party MLAs amid intense power tussle.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is holding a strategy meeting at party headquarter in Chennai.

Sasikala said she does not think if the delay in forming the government is because of the pending disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, Sasikala had held discussions with her MLAs and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

Dubbing Panneerselvam as 'betrayer', Sasikala quipped, "His true colours can be seen now."

Sasikala had earlier accused Panneerselvam of trying to create a rift within the party and asked the workers to ensure that the government formed under later chief minister Jayalalithaa is kept alive.

Meanwhile, the number of AIADMK MPs and MLAs joining Panneerselvam's camp has been on a constant rise.

Panneerselvam as of now has the support of seven MLAs namely V Maitreyan, K P Munusamy, K Pandiarajan, Natham R Viswanathan, P H Pandian, E Madhusoodanan and C Ponnaiyan.

In the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the AIADMK has 135 MLAs. If Panneerselvam is able to garner the support of 18 MLAs, Sasikala will not be able to form the government on her own.

Earlier on February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's legislature leader, a step towards her elevation as chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

This, however, triggered a political stalemate in the state with both camps calling on Governor Rao to press their demand to invite them to form the government.

image
Business Standard
177 22