Conduct floor test to end political crisis: AG Rohatgi to TN Governor

For the third day in a row, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V K Sasikala
will hold key discussions with party MLAs amid intense power tussle.
Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is holding a strategy meeting at party headquarter in Chennai.
Sasikala
said she does not think if the delay in forming the government is because of the pending disproportionate assets case.
Earlier, Sasikala
had held discussions with her MLAs and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.
Sasikala
had earlier accused Panneerselvam
of trying to create a rift within the party and asked the workers to ensure that the government formed under later chief minister Jayalalithaa
is kept alive.
Meanwhile, the number of AIADMK
MPs and MLAs joining Panneerselvam's camp has been on a constant rise.
Panneerselvam
as of now has the support of seven MLAs namely V Maitreyan, K P Munusamy, K Pandiarajan, Natham R Viswanathan, P H Pandian, E Madhusoodanan and C Ponnaiyan.
Earlier on February 5, Sasikala
was elected as the party's legislature leader, a step towards her elevation as chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
This, however, triggered a political stalemate in the state with both camps calling on Governor Rao to press their demand to invite them to form the government.
