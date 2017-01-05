Confident of coming to power with majority in Uttarakhand: BJP

Nitin Gadkari has announced upgradation of 15 vital strategic roads

Welcoming announcement of the poll schedule for where assembly elections will be held on Feb 15, the today said the party was fully prepared to go to polls and was confident of forming the next government with a two-thirds majority.



"We are fully prepared and upbeat. People in the state are eager to get rid of a corrupt government whose performance has been nil and we are confident of coming to power with a thumping majority, " Pradesh spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan told PTI.



Listing factors which would ensure the "defeat of Congress and BJP's landslide victory", Chauhan said the state government's corruption and non-performance is no secret from anyone thanks to BJP's sustained campaign to expose graft in the corridors of power in which the alleged sting operation played a big role.



"People will compare this with the outstanding performance of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister who launched the Rs 12,000 crore all-weather Chardham road project here recently which is likely to give a major boost to tourism in the years to come," he said.



The PM not only laid foundation stone of the project but did it after floating tenders worth Rs 3,000 crore which gives credence to his assurance of development, the leader said.



Besides, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also announced upgradation of 15 vital strategic roads going to the border areas of the state as national highways.



"All this apart from a very strong organisational preparedness is going to propel us to a historic win with a two thirds majority," Chauhan claimed.



Referring to the punchline of Modi's speech in Dehradun that a double engine (one functional at the Centre already and another in after elections) could pull the state out of its woes, the party spokesman said people are convinced by this argument and have made up their mind about voting out Harish Rawat government.

