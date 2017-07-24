Cong accuses Telangana govt of largesse to Venkaiah Naidu's kids

Congress on Monday alleged the Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice-presidential candidate M Naidu and his family members, especially his son and daughter, to have benefitted from the largesse of the government.

Congress Rajya Sabha member said the government on June 20 issued an order, which he said has been kept secret, that exempted the of Naidu’s daughter from paying various charges amounting to more than Rs 2 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). “Is it not a fact that such an exemption has no precedent and it has been done because his daughter is the managing trustee of the organisation?” Ramesh asked.

government is run by Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which isn’t a constituent of the (BJP)-led NDA, but has announced its support to Naidu’s candidature.

Ramesh also raised several other instances of “state largesse” to Naidu and his kith and kin. “Probity in public life, accountability to people and transparency are the essential requisites of our democracy,” Ramesh said. The Congress MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often used “the rhetoric of ‘zero tolerance for corruption and wrongdoing’. Those holding the highest public offices must fully disclose their ‘interests’ as also special treatment in shape of state largesse for themselves and their kith and kin,” he said.

Ramesh said that in July 2014, the government placed an order amounting to about Rs 271 crore for the purchase of vehicles for the state police from Harsha Toyota, owned by Naidu’s son, and Himanshu Motors, owned by the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also popularly known as “Is it not a fact that such an order was placed in contravention of all rules and without even floating a tender?” Ramesh asked.

He said that on September 25, 2004, ‘Kushabhau Thakre Memorial Trust’, with Naidu as its Chairman, was allotted 20 acres of land in Shahpura, Bhopal, valued at a few hundred crore rupees, lease deed of which was registered on January 6, 2007. He said that this land was allotted by the government of Madhya Pradesh for a pittance of one time premium of Rs 25 lakh and a yearly rent of Re 1. He said even the ‘land use’ was changed from ‘residential and forestry’ to ‘commercial’ as an act of favouritism by the government.

“Is it not a fact that all of this was done without inviting an application in public domain in a completely arbitrary and whimsical fashion? Is it not a fact that the Supreme Court quashed this allotment on April 6, 2011, in a public interest litigation and passed stringent strictures of ‘political favouritism’ and cancelled the allotment of land?” Ramesh asked.

The Congress MP alleged that Naidu, when he was the president of BJP, was accused of grabbing 4.95 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh reserved for the 'poor and the destitute'. "Is it not a fact that on August 17, 2002, Naidu was forced to return this 4.95 acres of land after public embarrassment and accusations of wrongdoing?" Ramesh asked further.

The Congress and 17-other Opposition parties are supporting for the election to the post of the The polling is on August 5.