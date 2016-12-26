Cong-SP alliance for UP polls depends on BJP's nod: Mayawati

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) were having a tacit understanding for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid reports that the and the ruling Samajwadi Party were negotiating to contest the next year's as allies, alleged such an alliance was dependent on a green signal from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The and have been attempting to forge an alliance but that will materialise only when the gives the green signal for it. And the will give the green signal only when it is sure that such an alliance will actually benefit them," said.

"The SP- alliance entirely depends on whether the stands to gain from it or not," she said, urging the Muslim voters to vote only for the which endeavours to ensure their welfare.

Continuing her attack against demonetisation, said the hasty decision has now turned into the proverbial "albatross around the neck" for Modi.

"To divert the public attention from the promises made in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi without any preparation and in haste implemented demonetisation which has now become a 'gale ki haddi' (albatross around the neck)," said Mayawati, who has been up in arms against the Centre following the November 8 demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

"Over 90 per cent of the poor, farmers, labourers, other working classes and the middle class are yet to overcome from the strong effects of the demonetisation despite the 50 days' time sought by Modi nearing an end," she said.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh, in the polls, will hand them (BJP) the punishment they deserve," added Mayawati.