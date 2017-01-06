Congress, AAP have no right to seek votes in Punjab polls: BJP

Punjab's BJP chief accused the Opposition of defaming the state over the issue of 'drug menace'

Punjab's BJP chief accused the Opposition of defaming the state over the issue of 'drug menace'

chief Vijay Sampla on Friday said the and (AAP) have no right to seek votes for the state's assembly elections.



The Union minister said that the opposition parties are playing cheap politics by defaming on "drug menace" issue which will not be tolerated by the people here.



Sharpening his attack on and ahead of next month Assembly polls, Sampla alleged, "On the one hand where is flawed and not serious about its working, wants to loot the state by indulging in false promises".



" chief Captain Amarinder Singh, who is contesting his last elections is not even present in the state," he said.



Sampla claimed that BJP-SAD government has the right to ask for votes from people in as the alliance has worked towards progress in the state.



He termed as invalid Convener Arvind Kejriwal's claim of 40 lakh youth in being drug addicts. "Separate liquor shops are being opened for women in the Delhi", he alleged, while holding the government responsible for the proliferation of liquor vends in every Mohalla in Delhi.



In a scathing attack on Chief Minister, Sampla said he is "mother of corruption" and alleged that Kejriwal has not allowed Punjabi leaders to emerge in his party and has fielded "outsiders" to contest in Punjab, as he wants to spread corruption in the state.



On announcement of candidates, he said, "The party has its own system. The panel is being prepared which depends on acceptability and ability to win. The names will be announced shortly after discussion on these factors".

Press Trust of India