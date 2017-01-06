TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Chances bright for Congress & SP alliance in UP for 2017 polls
Business Standard

Congress, AAP have no right to seek votes in Punjab polls: BJP

Punjab's BJP chief accused the Opposition of defaming the state over the issue of 'drug menace'

Press Trust of India  |  Jalandhar 

BJP
A worker draws BJP party symbol 'Lotus' on a wall. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Friday said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have no right to seek votes for the state's assembly elections.

The Union minister said that the opposition parties are playing cheap politics by defaming Punjab on "drug menace" issue which will not be tolerated by the people here.



Sharpening his attack on AAP and Congress ahead of next month Assembly polls, Sampla alleged, "On the one hand where Congress is flawed and not serious about its working, AAP wants to loot the state by indulging in false promises".

"Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, who is contesting his last elections is not even present in the state," he said.

Sampla claimed that BJP-SAD government has the right to ask for votes from people in Punjab as the alliance has worked towards progress in the state.

He termed as invalid AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's claim of 40 lakh youth in Punjab being drug addicts. "Separate liquor shops are being opened for women in the Delhi", he alleged, while holding the AAP government responsible for the proliferation of liquor vends in every Mohalla in Delhi.

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister, Sampla said he is "mother of corruption" and alleged that Kejriwal has not allowed Punjabi leaders to emerge in his party and has fielded "outsiders" to contest in Punjab, as he wants to spread corruption in the state.

On announcement of BJP candidates, he said, "The party has its own system. The panel is being prepared which depends on acceptability and ability to win. The names will be announced shortly after discussion on these factors".

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Congress, AAP have no right to seek votes in Punjab polls: BJP

Punjab's BJP chief accused the Opposition of defaming the state over the issue of 'drug menace'

Punjab's BJP chief accused the Opposition of defaming the state over the issue of 'drug menace' Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Friday said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have no right to seek votes for the state's assembly elections.

The Union minister said that the opposition parties are playing cheap politics by defaming Punjab on "drug menace" issue which will not be tolerated by the people here.

Sharpening his attack on AAP and Congress ahead of next month Assembly polls, Sampla alleged, "On the one hand where Congress is flawed and not serious about its working, AAP wants to loot the state by indulging in false promises".

"Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, who is contesting his last elections is not even present in the state," he said.

Sampla claimed that BJP-SAD government has the right to ask for votes from people in Punjab as the alliance has worked towards progress in the state.

He termed as invalid AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's claim of 40 lakh youth in Punjab being drug addicts. "Separate liquor shops are being opened for women in the Delhi", he alleged, while holding the AAP government responsible for the proliferation of liquor vends in every Mohalla in Delhi.

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister, Sampla said he is "mother of corruption" and alleged that Kejriwal has not allowed Punjabi leaders to emerge in his party and has fielded "outsiders" to contest in Punjab, as he wants to spread corruption in the state.

On announcement of BJP candidates, he said, "The party has its own system. The panel is being prepared which depends on acceptability and ability to win. The names will be announced shortly after discussion on these factors". image
Business Standard
177 22

Congress, AAP have no right to seek votes in Punjab polls: BJP

Punjab's BJP chief accused the Opposition of defaming the state over the issue of 'drug menace'

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Friday said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have no right to seek votes for the state's assembly elections.

The Union minister said that the opposition parties are playing cheap politics by defaming Punjab on "drug menace" issue which will not be tolerated by the people here.

Sharpening his attack on AAP and Congress ahead of next month Assembly polls, Sampla alleged, "On the one hand where Congress is flawed and not serious about its working, AAP wants to loot the state by indulging in false promises".

"Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, who is contesting his last elections is not even present in the state," he said.

Sampla claimed that BJP-SAD government has the right to ask for votes from people in Punjab as the alliance has worked towards progress in the state.

He termed as invalid AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's claim of 40 lakh youth in Punjab being drug addicts. "Separate liquor shops are being opened for women in the Delhi", he alleged, while holding the AAP government responsible for the proliferation of liquor vends in every Mohalla in Delhi.

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister, Sampla said he is "mother of corruption" and alleged that Kejriwal has not allowed Punjabi leaders to emerge in his party and has fielded "outsiders" to contest in Punjab, as he wants to spread corruption in the state.

On announcement of BJP candidates, he said, "The party has its own system. The panel is being prepared which depends on acceptability and ability to win. The names will be announced shortly after discussion on these factors".

image
Business Standard
177 22