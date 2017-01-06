Congress, AAP have no right to seek votes in Punjab polls: BJP

-
ALSO READAAP has lost moral rights to contest Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh 'Akali-AAP have ganged up to malign me': Amarinder Singh AAP suffers a blow after infighting in Punjab Amarinder slams Kejriwal over 'Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat' Arvind Kejriwal asks people to donate money to AAP for Punjab polls
-
Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Friday said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have no right to seek votes for the state's assembly elections.
The Union minister said that the opposition parties are playing cheap politics by defaming Punjab on "drug menace" issue which will not be tolerated by the people here.
Sharpening his attack on AAP and Congress ahead of next month Assembly polls, Sampla alleged, "On the one hand where Congress is flawed and not serious about its working, AAP wants to loot the state by indulging in false promises".
"Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, who is contesting his last elections is not even present in the state," he said.
Sampla claimed that BJP-SAD government has the right to ask for votes from people in Punjab as the alliance has worked towards progress in the state.
He termed as invalid AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's claim of 40 lakh youth in Punjab being drug addicts. "Separate liquor shops are being opened for women in the Delhi", he alleged, while holding the AAP government responsible for the proliferation of liquor vends in every Mohalla in Delhi.
In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister, Sampla said he is "mother of corruption" and alleged that Kejriwal has not allowed Punjabi leaders to emerge in his party and has fielded "outsiders" to contest in Punjab, as he wants to spread corruption in the state.
On announcement of BJP candidates, he said, "The party has its own system. The panel is being prepared which depends on acceptability and ability to win. The names will be announced shortly after discussion on these factors".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU