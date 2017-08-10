Congress accuses Modi govt of systematically weakening anti-corruption laws

In an effort to challenge the Narendra Modi government’s narrative having provided corruption free governance, the on Thursday accused the prime minister of “hypocrisy” in fighting corruption. It made public a compilation of alleged scams the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments and its leaders are purportedly embroiled in.

leader said the Modi government was systematically weakening laws made under the Congress-led (UPA) 1 and 2 regimes. "We urge the prime minister to stop the sermons and take action against corruption. Start by cleaning up your own house," Singhvi said.

The spokesperson said the had ridden the wave in support of a strong Lokpal legislation to come to power in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. “For three years, the nation is asking 'Where is the Lokpal? Why is the PM protecting the corrupt?" he said. He said the government has diluted the Whistleblowers’ Protection Amendment Bill and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Party sources said the plans to take these issues to the people from now, the end of the Monsoon Session, to the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament in November. president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of 18 opposition parties to discuss the strategy on Friday.

Singhvi said that the prime minister's "deafening silence" and "lack of action" on numerous irregularities involving the in states and at the Centre are for all to see, citing the Vyapam, the GSPC and Lalit Modi issue and the paddy scams.

leader Rajeev Gowda claimed that 31 per cent of ministers have criminal cases against them and 18 per cent of them face serious criminal charges like attempt to murder, murder, rape, kidnapping and crimes against women.

The also released a white paper titled 'The Systematic Crippling of Laws by Modi Sarkar' and a state-wise list of BJP's alleged involvement in scams and criminal cases against its MPs.

The leaders said the Right to Information Act has also been eroded and the introduction of electoral bonds is a part of an elaborate scheme to "smother accountability and transparency".

Singhvi said that by employing methods of "coercion, intimidation, misuse of state agencies and money power", the has "stolen" the mandate of the people in Goa and Manipur while its "corrupt" practices to lure MLAs were foiled in Gujarat recently.