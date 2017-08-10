TRENDING ON BS
JD U heads towards a split
Congress accuses Modi govt of systematically weakening anti-corruption laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of 18 opposition parties on Friday

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo: PTI

In an effort to challenge the Narendra Modi government’s narrative having provided corruption free governance, the Congress on Thursday accused the prime minister of “hypocrisy” in fighting corruption. It made public a compilation of alleged scams the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments and its leaders are purportedly embroiled in.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Modi government was systematically weakening anti-corruption laws made under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 1 and 2 regimes. "We urge the prime minister to stop the sermons and take action against corruption. Start by cleaning up your own house," Singhvi said.

The Congress spokesperson said the BJP had ridden the wave in support of a strong Lokpal legislation to come to power in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. “For three years, the nation is asking 'Where is the Lokpal? Why is the PM protecting the corrupt?" he said. He said the government has diluted the Whistleblowers’ Protection Amendment Bill and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Party sources said the Congress plans to take these issues to the people from now, the end of the Monsoon Session, to the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament in November. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of 18 opposition parties to discuss the strategy on Friday.

Singhvi said that the prime minister's "deafening silence" and "lack of action" on numerous irregularities involving the BJP in states and at the Centre are for all to see, citing the Vyapam, the GSPC and Lalit Modi issue and the paddy scams.

Congress leader Rajeev Gowda claimed that 31 per cent of BJP ministers have criminal cases against them and 18 per cent of them face serious criminal charges like attempt to murder, murder, rape, kidnapping and crimes against women.

The Congress also released a white paper titled 'The Systematic Crippling of Anti-Corruption Laws by Modi Sarkar' and a state-wise list of BJP's alleged involvement in scams and criminal cases against its MPs.

The Congress leaders said the Right to Information Act has also been eroded and the introduction of electoral bonds is a part of an elaborate scheme to "smother accountability and transparency". 

Singhvi said that by employing methods of "coercion, intimidation, misuse of state agencies and money power", the BJP has "stolen" the mandate of the people in Goa and Manipur while its "corrupt" practices to lure MLAs were foiled in Gujarat recently.

