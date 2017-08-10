Congress accuses Modi govt of systematically weakening anti-corruption laws

In an effort to challenge the Narendra Modi government’s narrative having provided corruption free governance, the Congress
on Thursday accused the prime minister of “hypocrisy” in fighting corruption. It made public a compilation of alleged scams the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments and its leaders are purportedly embroiled in.
The Congress
spokesperson said the BJP
had ridden the wave in support of a strong Lokpal legislation to come to power in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. “For three years, the nation is asking 'Where is the Lokpal? Why is the PM protecting the corrupt?" he said. He said the government has diluted the Whistleblowers’ Protection Amendment Bill and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Party sources said the Congress
plans to take these issues to the people from now, the end of the Monsoon Session, to the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament in November. Congress
president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of 18 opposition parties to discuss the strategy on Friday.
Singhvi said that the prime minister's "deafening silence" and "lack of action" on numerous irregularities involving the BJP
in states and at the Centre are for all to see, citing the Vyapam, the GSPC and Lalit Modi issue and the paddy scams.
Congress
leader Rajeev Gowda claimed that 31 per cent of BJP
ministers have criminal cases against them and 18 per cent of them face serious criminal charges like attempt to murder, murder, rape, kidnapping and crimes against women.
The Congress
also released a white paper titled 'The Systematic Crippling of Anti-Corruption
Laws by Modi Sarkar' and a state-wise list of BJP's alleged involvement in scams and criminal cases against its MPs.
The Congress
leaders said the Right to Information Act has also been eroded and the introduction of electoral bonds is a part of an elaborate scheme to "smother accountability and transparency".
Singhvi said that by employing methods of "coercion, intimidation, misuse of state agencies and money power", the BJP
has "stolen" the mandate of the people in Goa and Manipur while its "corrupt" practices to lure MLAs were foiled in Gujarat recently.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU