Uttar Pradesh: Bureaucracy's take on state elections
Business Standard

Congress alleges Modi exaggerated Mumbai metro project cost

PM laid foundation stones for many infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1.06 trillion in the city

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam,
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. Photo: Twitter

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Mumbai, Congress on Sunday alleged that he "misled" about the cost of the projects which was actually much lower.

"The PM announced various projects with an eye on civic polls, including several metro projects the cost of which is not more than Rs 44,000 crore," Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said in Mumbai.

"By saying the total cost of projects is over Rs 1 lakh crore, the PM has lied and the statement was made only with an eye on the coming BMC polls," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) Maharashtra government had no concrete plan of action, nor had it arranged funds for the projects, he said.

Nirupam also said that police's action against Congress workers on Saturday created "an atmosphere of terror". Congress workers had no plans to disrupt the prime minister's rally at BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) but the police detained them on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's orders, he alleged.

Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones for many key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1.06 trillion in the megapolis, including the country's longest sea-bridge and two Metro lines.

"Developmental works of over Rs 1.06 trillion are getting started in a single city at a single event. This will be a big milestone in the city's history," the prime minister said at his rally.

