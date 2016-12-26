Congress alleges Modi exaggerated Mumbai metro project cost

A day after Prime Minister laid foundation stones for worth over Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Mumbai, Congress on Sunday alleged that he "misled" about the cost of the which was actually much lower.

"The PM announced various with an eye on civic polls, including several the cost of which is not more than Rs 44,000 crore," Congress president said in Mumbai.

"By saying the total cost of is over Rs 1 lakh crore, the PM has lied and the statement was made only with an eye on the coming BMC polls," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) Maharashtra government had no concrete plan of action, nor had it arranged funds for the projects, he said.

Nirupam also said that police's action against Congress workers on Saturday created "an atmosphere of terror". Congress workers had no plans to disrupt the prime minister's rally at BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) but the police detained them on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's orders, he alleged.

Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones for many key infrastructure worth over Rs 1.06 trillion in the megapolis, including the country's longest sea-bridge and two lines.

"Developmental works of over Rs 1.06 trillion are getting started in a single city at a single event. This will be a big milestone in the city's history," the prime minister said at his rally.