Congress 'an equal partner' in GST decision, says PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister on Monday asserted that the (GST) regime was a collective decision of all political parties and state governments and that the Centre was only a small part in the decision-making process.

Addressing a massive gathering of party workers here, Modi said in Gujarati that all "political parties, including the Congress, took the decision to bring in You are all partners in this decision".

"The central government is only a 30th part in the entire Council," the Prime Minister said, indicating that the responsibility for the problems because of the new tax regime could not be rest solely on his office.

"I had said it is a new tax regime and I will review it after three months. And we not only reviewed it, but are trying to resolve all ticklish issues and all gaps relating to it.

"I assure our huge trading community that the government is committed to ensure they have no problems because of the new reformist tax regime," Modi said.

The Prime Minister claimed that thousands of new traders were coming up to join the regime but seeking simplicity in its implementation. "I have given my word to the traders that I will not allow them to suffer.

"Nobody is against GST, they all want that there should be no hurdles in its implementation. We are seized of it and am continuously making suggestions to address all concerns."