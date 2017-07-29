Congress apathetic, has lost its will to rule, says K C Tyagi

K C Tyagi, national general secretary and national spokesperson for the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and a former member of Parliament, tells Archis Mohan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should now deliver on the promises he made to the people of Bihar. The Congress and others have accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of betraying the mandate of the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Your comment? The people’s verdict (in 2015) was undoubtedly for a five-year chief ministerial term for Nitish Kumar. It ...