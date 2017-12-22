2G verdict: Cong asks BJP to apologise for scam charges, protests in House

The protests by in the over the remarks made by Prime Minister against former premier entered the fifth day today, as it also asked the BJP to apologise for the charges it had made regarding the 2G spectrum scam.



Soon after the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, members trooped into the Well raising slogans demanding an apology from Modi for his charges during poll campaign that and others had colluded with Pakistan to rig the election results.



The protesting members continued to raise slogans for an hour even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continued with the Question Hour proceedings.A visibly upset leader in the House raised concerns about not being allowed to raise the issue despite making the demand for the past five days.Few minutes after the Zero Hour began at noon, the protesting members walked out.Besides seeking an apology from Modi, the members also sought an apology from the BJP for alleging that a scam had taken place in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation during the UPA rule.Their demand came a day after a special court acquitted all the accused in the 2G scam case.On the fifth day of their protest, the number of members in the Well was less compared to other days. The overall attendance in the House was on the lower side, both in the Treasury and the Opposition sides.The Prime Minister, UPA chairperson and president Rahul Gandhi were also not present in the House. is usually present during Question Hour, which has recently witnessed her party members protesting in the Well.Parliament would now meet again on Wednesday after a long weekend due to Christmas.