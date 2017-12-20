JUST IN
Congress bags majority of seats in Rajasthan local body by-polls

Congress captured four Zila Parishad seats, 16 of the 27 seats in Panchayat Samitis and seven of the 13 municipal wards.

ANI  |  Jaipur (Rajasthan) 

The Congress party has won the majority of seats in the by-elections to Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and municipal wards in Rajasthan.

This comes after the grand old party gave a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-concluded Gujarat assembly polls.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP secured only 10 Panchayat Samiti wards.

The by-elections in Rajasthan to fill the vacant seats were concluded on December 17.
