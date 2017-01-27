Congress, BJP concerned over new entrants in Goa polls

The entry of new players has made the results of the assembly unpredictable for strategists in both the and the ruling BJP.



According to sources, while the (AAP) is eroding the support base of the Congress, the (BSM) and the (MGP) are denting the voter base of BJP. RSS rebel is behind while has been anti- before.

The solace for the managers is that they are on a less weak wicket than BJP. They say the impact of the note ban, which hurt the tourism sector in the state and resulted in job losses, would recoil on the ruling party.



“The hotels in general have lost 80 per cent of their business. Locals have lost jobs and contract workers have been sent home,” Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik, a leader, said.