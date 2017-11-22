Congress gave 'lollipop' to Hardik: Gujarat Dy CM

-
ALSO READNeither with Congress nor against it, we want quota: Hardik Patel Sex CD leak: Hardik Patel says it's BJP's 'dirty politics' Gujarat govt reaches out to Hardik Patel as Rahul tours Patidar stronghold Gujarat polls: Congress offers Patidar community 3 options for quota Patidar-Congress meet ends without agreement on quota for Patels
-
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday said the Congress party is misleading Hardik Patel, the convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in the name of reservation.
The Deputy Chief Minister's remark came after the Patidar leader claimed that the Congress party has agreed to give reservation to the Patidar community if the party comes to power in Gujarat.
Nitin said that Hardik has not discussed alliance with the Congress Party with the members of Patidar community.
"Hardik Patel is aware that over 50 percent reservation is not possible. In the name of reservation, Congress has given a 'lollipop' to Hardik. He should not mislead the people," the Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.
"A fool made a request and another fool accepted it, and they say others are a fool," he added.
Nitin even accused the Congress Party of bargaining with Hardik Patel and trying to divide the Patidar community.
Earlier, Hardik Patel, while addressing the media, said the Congress Party will introduce a bill in the Gujarat Assembly for the reservation if they win the forthcoming elections.
"Congress has accepted our issues. Congress has agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31, and provisions of section 46," he said.
"Draft has been prepared between us and the Congress. The formula is not restricted to Patidar community alone," he added.
On that note, the Patidars constitute 16 percent of the state population and play an important role in swinging the voters' mood. The Congress is counting on the Patidar votes to sway the election results of Gujarat polls in their favour and uproot the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power since 1995 in the state.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU