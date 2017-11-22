Congress gave 'lollipop' to Hardik: Gujarat Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday said the party is misleading Hardik Patel, the convenor of (PAAS) in the name of reservation.

The Deputy Chief Minister's remark came after the Patidar leader claimed that the party has agreed to give reservation to the Patidar community if the party comes to power in

Nitin said that Hardik has not discussed alliance with the Party with the members of Patidar community.

" is aware that over 50 percent reservation is not possible. In the name of reservation, has given a 'lollipop' to Hardik. He should not mislead the people," the Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

"A fool made a request and another fool accepted it, and they say others are a fool," he added.

Nitin even accused the Party of bargaining with and trying to divide the Patidar community.

Earlier, Hardik Patel, while addressing the media, said the Party will introduce a bill in the Assembly for the reservation if they win the forthcoming elections.

" has accepted our issues. has agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31, and provisions of section 46," he said.

"Draft has been prepared between us and the The formula is not restricted to Patidar community alone," he added.

On that note, the Patidars constitute 16 percent of the state population and play an important role in swinging the voters' mood. The is counting on the Patidar votes to sway the election results of polls in their favour and uproot the (BJP), which has been in power since 1995 in the state.