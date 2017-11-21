Congress gets slammed over youth wing's 'chaiwala' jibe at PM Modi

In the run up to the Assembly polls, the political slugfest between the and the (BJP) reached a new low when 'Yuva Desh', the 'Indian Youth Congress' online magazine, tweeted a derogatory meme attacking Prime Minister Modi, on Tuesday.

The online magazine tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Modi in conversation with United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister

PM Modi can be seen asking them if they were aware about the various 'memes' that have been circulated on the by the Opposition against him.

Hours after the tweet was put out, Chief Minister took notice and asked if vice-president would approve of such a jibe at the country's head.

"This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth shows their mindset towards India's poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this?" tweeted Rupani.

This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this? https://t.co/gOqRqWIfL4 — (@vijayrupanibjp) November 21, 2017

Former chief minister also reacted to the tweet.

"What is about elements of the party that commit political suicide with such amazing regularity? This tweet is in such poor taste," he posted.

Yuva Desh's original tweet, however, now stands deleted.

This is not the first time the has taken reference to the prime minister's beginning as a tea vendor.

leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had, in January 2014, before the Modi-wave took the nation by surprise, said "Modi would never become prime minister, but he was welcome to serve tea to Congressmen."

Latching on to the barb, PM Modi attacked the for not being able to "tolerate a person from backward caste who had humble beginnings".

had then disapproved of the jibe at PM Modi being a subaltern.

The had then turned Aiyar's attack into a campaign asset - "chai pe charcha" - rankling the