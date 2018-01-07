Congress govt pushed Karnataka five years back due to corruption, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday alleged that the government in had pushed the state five years back "due to corruption, divisive and anti-development policies".



He alleged that as the assembly elections, due early this year, neared, the had resorted to dividing society into the lines of caste.



"The party has become a burden...a problem for the nation," Adityanath claimed."Because of corruption, its divisive and its anti-development policies, has been pushed five years back. The corrupt is using as its ATM," he claimed at a public rally.The UP chief minister took a jibe at his counterpart, Siddaramaiah, saying he was only now recalling his Hindu roots."Siddaramaiah calls himself a Hindu just as president Rahul Gandhi went to the temple after temple during the Gujarat election," he claimed.However, calling himself a Hindu will not suffice till he continues to endorse eating beef, Adityanath claimed."When the BJP government was there in it had passed an anti-cow slaughter law, but the revoked it," he added.Adityanath said the development would not gain momentum in unless there was synchronicity in the thinking process between the BJP-ruled Centre and the state's chief minister.He also recalled the connection between Gorakhnath Peeth, the main seat of the Nath tradition, which he heads, Manjunath Swamy temple in Dharmasthala and Adi Chunchunagiri Math in Karnataka, saying, "These unifying factors of India were always ignored by the "He hit out at Siddaramaiah for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, claiming that in five years 22 people affiliated to the RSS or the Sangh Parivar were killed.In contrast, there were no instances of communal violence in 10 months in Uttar Pradesh, since he took over as chief minister, Adityanath claimed.He blamed the for disrupting Rajya Sabha over the Centre's move to get a bill on triple talaq passed and alleged that the party was "anti-Muslim" and "anti-women".