Congress jolted by SP move in Uttar Pradesh

There was vexation in the party on its proposed alliance in with the Samajwadi Party (SP) after the latter declared its nominees on nine Assembly seats won by the former in the earlier poll.

“It is unfortunate that the has declared a list of 191 candidates (there are 403 in the entire Assembly) unilaterally which includes nine held by us,” said spokesperson Ajay Maken (pictured).

Rahul Gandhi, a votary of aligning with chief Akhilesh Yadav, discussed the provocation with party chief Sonia Gandhi and their UP in-charge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was negotiating seat sharing. In Lucknow, head Raj Babbar said nothing would be done against the wishes of party workers.

The developments came a day after Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal said it would not ally with anyone. They were offered 20 seats but wanted more than 30. managers had been working for an SP-Congress-RLD alliance.

sources said the SP, after initially offering 100 seats to them, was now offering only around 60. However, Maken also added that most details of the proposed pact with the had been finalised. All parties are rushing to clear names for phase-1 of the poll on February 11, nominations for which have started.