Congress leader Ahmed Patel retains Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat with 44 votes

Amid high political drama, the (RS) polls in ended with Ahmed Patel, political advisor to President Sonia Gandhi, retaining his seat from the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister also won their RS seats, while turncoat and nominee, Balwantsinh Rajput, lost the race.

Despite cross- by at least two members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), Patel bagged the requisite 44 first preference votes, while both Shah and Irani managed to receive 46 votes each. Patel was banking on 44 of its 51 MLAs to support him, with the other seven being seen as supporters of the rebel leader Shankersinh Vaghela.

"This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power, muscle power and abuse of state machinery. stands exposed of personal vendetta and political terror. People of will give them a befitting reply in this year's election," Patel tweeted on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power,muscle power and abuse of state machinery — (@ahmedpatel) 8 August 2017

as well as the took turns to stall counting, resulting in a delay in the declaration of the RS polls result on Tuesday.

Counting for the crucial RS polls, which concluded at post-midnight on Wednesday, were delayed after sought the cancellation of the two votes that were cast by party MLAs — Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavjibhai Patel — from the state EC (SEC), thereby, stalling the counting porcess.

Disqualifying the two votes, the EC ordered for counting late Tuesday night. Later, the tried to stall the counting further while demanding the EC to make the video footage of Gohil and Patel's public.

As against an earlier requisite 45 first preference votes, the disqualification of two votes led to Patel requiring only 44 votes, which he managed to gain at the end of the political drama.

had alleged that the two MLAs had violated procedure under provisions of Rule 39 of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, by showing their ballot papers to persons other than the authorised agent while casting their votes.

From a total of 182 MLAs, the state assembly was recently reduced to 176 after six MLAs resigned following Vaghela's announcement to quit the party during his birthday celebrations on July 21. has 122 MLAs in the state assembly.

This resulted in Vaghela and MLA Karamsinh Patel, among others engaging in cross- to the

Congress' allegations not only delayed counting, but it also resulted in a high-voltage drama being played out as several heavyweights from both the and the BJP, including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad, took turns to visit the EC in Delhi.

While had pressed for cancellation of the two votes, the had challenged the same by maintaining that the opposition party was late in filing a complaint. had, however, rebutted the same by stating that it had brought the matter to the returning officer's notice on Tuesday morning but did not elicit any response from the latter.

Video footage of the two MLAs' votes was shown to the EC, following which their votes were disqualified.

party leaders even alleged that the ruling party had been asserting pressure on the EC in delaying action against the two MLAs who violated procedure. However, Chief Minister on Tuesday denied such allegations levelled against the ruling party.

Patel, who has been winning the RS seat from for quite some time now, saw a close fight for arguably the first time. Close to the Gandhi family and one of the key figure behind Congress' Lok Sabha poll wins in 2004 and 2009, Patel's retention of an RS seat was crucial not just for the senior party leader but also for its president-

Polling for the elections had begun on Tuesday morning at the Swarnim Sankul, the state Secretariat, in Gandhinagar.

Earlier in a bid to prevent the from "poaching" rest of its legislators, the had flown 44 of its MLAs to Bengaluru and lodged them there for nine days, before bringing them back to on Monday. Lodged at a resort in Anand, the MLAs were escorted under heavy police protection to Gandhinagar on Tuesday for the crucial RS in

Senior leader P Chidambaram, who was part of a delegation that met the (EC) on Tuesday seeking the rejection of votes of two rebels, said: "Money, muscle and manipulation could not win in the Guarat elections."