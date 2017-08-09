Congress leader Ahmed Patel retains Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat with 44 votes

Despite cross-voting
by at least two members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), Patel bagged the requisite 44 first preference votes, while both Shah and Irani managed to receive 46 votes each. Patel was banking on 44 of its 51 MLAs to support him, with the other seven being seen as supporters of the rebel Congress
leader Shankersinh Vaghela.
Senior
"This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power, muscle power and abuse of state machinery. BJP
stands exposed of personal vendetta and political terror. People of Gujarat
will give them a befitting reply in this year's election," Patel tweeted on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
Congress
as well as the BJP
took turns to stall counting, resulting in a delay in the declaration of the RS polls result on Tuesday.
Counting for the crucial Gujarat
RS polls, which concluded at post-midnight on Wednesday, were delayed after Congress
sought the cancellation of the two votes that were cast by party MLAs — Bholabhai Gohil and Raghavjibhai Patel — from the state EC (SEC), thereby, stalling the counting porcess.
Disqualifying the two votes, the EC ordered for counting late Tuesday night. Later, the BJP
tried to stall the counting further while demanding the EC to make the video footage of Gohil and Patel's voting
public.
As against an earlier requisite 45 first preference votes, the disqualification of two votes led to Patel requiring only 44 votes, which he managed to gain at the end of the political drama.
Congress
had alleged that the two MLAs had violated voting
procedure under provisions of Rule 39 of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, by showing their ballot papers to persons other than the authorised Congress
agent while casting their votes.
From a total of 182 MLAs, the Gujarat
state assembly was recently reduced to 176 after six Congress
MLAs resigned following Vaghela's announcement to quit the party during his birthday celebrations on July 21. BJP
has 122 MLAs in the state assembly.
This resulted in Vaghela and Congress
MLA Karamsinh Patel, among others engaging in cross-voting
to the BJP.
Congress' allegations not only delayed counting, but it also resulted in a high-voltage drama being played out as several heavyweights from both the Congress
and the BJP, including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad, took turns to visit the EC in Delhi.
While Congress
had pressed for cancellation of the two votes, the BJP
had challenged the same by maintaining that the opposition party was late in filing a complaint. Congress
had, however, rebutted the same by stating that it had brought the matter to the returning officer's notice on Tuesday morning but did not elicit any response from the latter.
Video footage of the two MLAs' votes was shown to the EC, following which their votes were disqualified.
Congress
party leaders even alleged that the ruling party BJP
had been asserting pressure on the EC in delaying action against the two MLAs who violated voting
procedure. However, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
on Tuesday denied such allegations levelled against the ruling party.
Patel, who has been winning the RS seat from Gujarat
for quite some time now, saw a close fight for arguably the first time. Close to the Gandhi family and one of the key figure behind Congress' Lok Sabha poll wins in 2004 and 2009, Patel's retention of an RS seat was crucial not just for the senior party leader but also for its president- Sonia Gandhi.
Polling for the Rajya Sabha
elections had begun on Tuesday morning at the Swarnim Sankul, the state Secretariat, in Gandhinagar.
Earlier in a bid to prevent the BJP
from "poaching" rest of its legislators, the Congress
had flown 44 of its MLAs to Bengaluru and lodged them there for nine days, before bringing them back to Gujarat
on Monday. Lodged at a resort in Anand, the MLAs were escorted under heavy police protection to Gandhinagar on Tuesday for the crucial RS voting
in Gujarat.
