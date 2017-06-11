Congress leader calls Army chief 'sadak ka gunda', later withdraws tweet

leader on Sunday withdrew his controversial statement made on Chief General and tendered an apology for the same.

leader said, "I genuinely believe what I said was wrong. So, I apologise for it and withdraw my statement."

Dikshit had earlier in the day stirred a controversy when he asserted that the shouldn't make statements like a 'sadak ka gunda' (a road-side goon).

He said, "It feels our chief speaks like a roadside thug. While this is expected from Pakistan who are like the mafia, why does our own chief make such pronouncements?"

Dikshit's comment drew flak from all the quarters.

Minister of State for Home took to Twitter and expressed his angst.

"What's wrong with Party? How dare call Chief as "Sadak Ka Gunda"!!," tweeted Rijiju.

In an interaction with ANI, had earlier said that the is well prepared to face external as well as internal threats of the country.

" is fully ready for a two and a half front war", had said.