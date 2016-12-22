Congress leader Madkaikar resigns from Goa Assembly, joins BJP
He is the second Congress legislator after Mauvin Godinho to quit the party ahead of the Goa polls
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2TK2kin
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Cognitive Internet of Things
- Ameo Own today pay in 2018 Ameo EMI starts ?11999 T&C
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Making The Food We Eat Safer With Blockchain Technology
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU