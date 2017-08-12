Congress leadership failed to understand problems in Bihar: Sadanand Singh

Sadanand Singh, the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Bihar Assembly, tells Satyavrat Mishra the inattention of the national leadership of his party led to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking up with the Grand Alliance. Edited excerpts: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi said the party knew Kumar was hobnobbing with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the last three months. Why didn’t you do anything to stop it? I don’t know what Rahulji knew. Kumar had repeatedly asked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, via the Janata Dal-United ...