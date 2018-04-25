JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Modi in MP's Mandla: 'Make sons more responsible'; top 10 developments
Business Standard

Congress moving SC for CJI's impeachment suicidal, says Arun Jaitley

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticised impeachment bid as "wrong"

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley

With the Congress determined to move the Supreme Court against Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejecting the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticised impeachment bid as “wrong” and said she had cautioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against the move. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it would be “suicidal” for the Congress to challenge the decision by the Rajya Sabha chairman, who defended his stand saying it was “timely and not hasty” as proper due diligence was done. The impeachment motion was signed by seven parties, but the Trinamool members had not. “We will move the Supreme Court against the rejection of our notice, but it will take some time,” Kapil Sibal said.

ALSO READ: CJI impeachment: Warned Rahul, Sonia against move, says Mamata; top updates
First Published: Wed, April 25 2018. 01:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements