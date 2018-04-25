Congress moving SC for CJI's impeachment suicidal, says Arun Jaitley

-
ALSO READCJI impeachment: Warned Rahul, Sonia against move, says Mamata; top updates CJI Dipak Misra impeachment suicidal, hara-kiri: Top 10 law experts' quotes CJI impeachment: Naidu order on motion illegal, says Congress; highlights CJI Misra impeachment: Rijiju says Congress doesn't trust army, CJI, SC, EC Letter to BS: Aborting impeachment against CJI Dipak Misra is partisan
-
With the Congress determined to move the Supreme Court against Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejecting the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticised impeachment bid as “wrong” and said she had cautioned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against the move. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it would be “suicidal” for the Congress to challenge the decision by the Rajya Sabha chairman, who defended his stand saying it was “timely and not hasty” as proper due diligence was done. The impeachment motion was signed by seven parties, but the Trinamool members had not. “We will move the Supreme Court against the rejection of our notice, but it will take some time,” Kapil Sibal said.
ALSO READ: CJI impeachment: Warned Rahul, Sonia against move, says Mamata; top updates
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU