Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia to release party's Goa manifesto on Jan 23

Congress is contesting in 37 out of 40 assembly constituencies

Congress is contesting in 37 out of 40 assembly constituencies

The will release its manifesto on January 23 at the hands of senior party leader and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.



"The manifesto for State Legislative Assembly polls would be released by our leader on January 23," Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar told PTI on Saturday.



The party which is contesting in 37 out of 40 assembly constituencies in had began an exercise to get inputs from the people before drafting the manifesto, he said.



"The manifesto committee was constituted after inviting suggestions from public in writing and also through social media. It is completely people-centric," he said.



Though details of the manifesto are kept under wraps, Chodankar hinted that issues like ban on Casinos, Special Status to Goa, Special commission for minority people and employment generation would figure in it.



The party had in October last year released a strongly-worded charge sheet against the BJP government charging it for the MoI (medium of instruction) mess, iron ore mining closure, failure to finalise the Regional Plan and shifting of off-shore casinos out of river Mandovi and creating unemployment.



Chodankar recalled that the charge sheet had nailed the Laxmikant Parsekar government on over 25 different counts.

Press Trust of India