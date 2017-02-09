TRENDING ON BS
Congress MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha over Modi's 'raincoat' remark

Congress members trooped into the Well demanding an apology from the Prime Minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi had on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, was aware of the art of taking bath wearing a raincoat as there were many scams during his government.

Congress members today staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Party Leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began but the Speaker disallowed him, saying a matter relating to the other House cannot be raised.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also said the issue cannot be raised in the Lok Sabha.

Whatever Modi has said about Singh is not good for parliamentary democracy, Kharge said before the Speaker cut him off.

With party president Sonia Gandhi looking on, Congress members trooped into the Well demanding that the Prime Minister apologise for his remarks.

An irate Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said they were snatching away the rights of other members as they have got the chance to speak during the Zero after several days on Thursday.

Kharge said what Modi had said was an insult to the country.

With the Speaker continuing with Zero Hour proceedings, Congress members staged a walkout.

Taking a dig at Singh, Modi had said he knew the art of taking bath wearing a raincoat as there were many scams during his government but he had remained untainted.

