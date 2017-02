Congress MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha over Modi's 'raincoat' remark

members today staged a walkout of the protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dig at his predecessor in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Party Leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began but the Speaker disallowed him, saying a matter relating to the other House cannot be raised.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also said the issue cannot be raised in the

Whatever Modi has said about Singh is not good for parliamentary democracy, Kharge said before the Speaker cut him off.

With party president Sonia Gandhi looking on, members trooped into the Well demanding that the Prime Minister apologise for his remarks.

An irate Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said they were snatching away the rights of other members as they have got the chance to speak during the Zero after several days on Thursday.

Kharge said what Modi had said was an insult to the country.

With the Speaker continuing with Zero Hour proceedings, members staged a walkout.

Taking a dig at Singh, Modi had said he knew the art of taking bath wearing a raincoat as there were many scams during his government but he had remained untainted.