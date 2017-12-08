Rahul Gandhi to Congress on Mani Shankar's Modi remark: Respect PM's post

vice president on Friday said his party respects Prime Minister and therefore strict actions have been taken against

Speaking at a public rally here, the senior leader said, "the respects the position held by the Prime Minister of India and by using the wrong words, nobody from the party can speak against him. Prime Minister Modi can say anything about us, that's why we took strong action against Mani Shankar Aiyar".

However, continuing his attack on the (BJP), Rahul added that the has no manifesto prepared for the welfare of Gujarat.

"What wants to do for you, they have not given you yet. The Manifesto has not been prepared. Whereas, party within 10 days of winning the elections will make a policy for farmer loan waiver," he asserted.

Rahul confidently said the party is going to win the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

"A storm is on its way," Rahul asserted.

Rahul today kick started the second phase of campaigning for Gujarat Assembly elections.

The first phase of campaigning ended yesterday evening wherein and had launched no-holds-barred attacks on each other.

The two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.