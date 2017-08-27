Congress plans mega Opposition rally in Gujarat on September 1

The Congress is planning a mega Opposition rally in Gujarat on Friday, along with the lines of the one held in Bihar. According to party sources, the conclave of “like-minded” Opposition parties would be held at Padri in Valsad district of south Gujarat. The Congress will also kick off its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, scheduled to be held in November-December this year. The rally comes days after the Congress tasted success in the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections where senior leader Ahmed Patel emerged victorious despite the ruling Bharatiya ...