Congress plans protest on Manmohan issue

The Congress
is set to protest the “insult” to former prime minister Manmohan Singh
when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Lok Sabha
on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha
on Thursday. Senior government sources, however, ruled out an apology from the PM on the issue.
Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley, also the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, might make a statement that could meet the Congress’ demand halfway. But Jaitley might also remind the Opposition party
how several of its members have, over the years, called Modi names.
Wednesday is when in the Lok Sabha
the question hour is reserved for questions on departments and portfolios under the PM, while the Rajya Sabha
takes these questions on Thursday. Government sources were hopeful that Parliament would continue to transact business after both Houses functioned on Tuesday.
During the Gujarat
election campaign, the PM had alleged a “conspiracy by Pakistan” to influence the state polls. He had also claimed the former PM, several former diplomats, former vice-president M Hamid Ansari and a former Army chief
were part of a dinner hosted by now-suspended Congress
leader Mani Shankar Aiyar
where this was discussed.
On Tuesday, as the Congress
demanded that the PM come to the House to apologise for his comments, Rajya Sabha
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the government and the Opposition to talk to each other. “My operation (of the House) depends on your cooperation,” Naidu said.
Later, Jaitley and Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Ananth Kumar met the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Anand Sharma.
Briefing the media, Sharma said a formulation has been suggested by the Congress
that the two ministers would take to the PM.
Naidu said the former PM met him and conveyed his dismay at the comments made by Modi. Sharma said the PM, instead of expressing regret, repeated these comments during his victory speech at the BJP headquarters
after the results of the Assembly polls were announced on Monday.
The Gujarat
poll led to a war of words between Congress
President Rahul Gandhi
and the BJP. Speaking to journalists, Rahul Gandhi
termed the Gujarat
election results a “massive jolt” to the BJP. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar
retorted that it was the Congress
chief’s “dynastic arrogance” talking and he was deluding himself by “enjoying defeat as victory”.
Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, said the slim win of the BJP in Gujarat
was a “warning bell” to those who believed in an autocratic rule. The Sena, as well as Rahul Gandhi, also questioned the so-called Gujarat
model of development. Gandhi said it was "good propaganda and able marketing", but "hollow from within."
"You saw the results and it has dealt a zabardast jhatka (a massive jolt) to the BJP in Gujarat," Rahul Gandhi
said. He said the Gujarat
result has put a question mark on Modi’s credibility. The Congress
chief said the PM, who earlier talked non-stop on corruption, has stopped talking about Jay Shah
(BJP chief
Amit Shah’s son) or Rafale fighter jet deal, which the Congress
claimed was against the country’s interest and encouraged crony capitalism.
Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s attack, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar
claimed the poll outcome had actually jolted the Congress.
He said the Congress
tried to adopt divisive politics
in Gujarat.
However, people put their faith in Modi and in his development agenda, he said. "It seems Rahul is under an illusion and enjoying defeat as victory. This shows his dynastic arrogance and is an insult to the people’s mandate."
