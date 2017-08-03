Congress protests in Bengaluru against I-T raids on minister D K Shivakumar

TRENDING ON BS
Darjeeling unrest: GJM supporters hold rallies demanding police withdrawal
ANI  |  Bengaluru 

The Congress party on Thursday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the raids by income tax department on Karnataka Power Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

The income tax department yesterday had conducted a raid at the residence of Karnataka Power Minister Shivakumar and a private resort in Bengaluru where 44 Congress lawmakers from Gujarat are staying.

The raid was also carried out at the residence of Shivakumar's father-in-law today.

The Congress had created a ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament after the I-T raid and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government was indulging in political witch-hunt just to defeat Congress candidate Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Anand Sharma had said it is now becoming a trend of the Government to blatantly misuse powers of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dubbed I-T raids as 'undemocratic'.

However, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied that the IT raid has any links with Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat.

