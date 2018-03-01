boycotts the selection committee meeting for appointing the anti-graft ombudsman Bill, calls the entire produce 'political pretence' was invited as a 'Special Invitee' to attend the special committee meeting in the Lok Sabha scheduled on March 1. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes that the main Opposition party has been invited by the government as 'Special Invitee' just for the sake of formality. 'Constructive participation' is not possible under the garb of 'Special Invitee'. questions the government's sincerity in fighting corruption. has chosen to not appoint a in last four years, Kharge mentions in the letter. Under the and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, ombudsmen are to be appointed at the Centre and in states for inquiring into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. The Bill was passed by Parliament in 2013, but the appointment of the ombudsman is stuck in procedural wranglings for the last four years. Calling the meeting as mere procedure to follow Supreme Court's order, Kharge asks the ruling party to bring an ordinance to amend the Bill and present it in Lok abha before March, 2018