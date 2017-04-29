Congress removes Digvijaya Singh as Goa, Karnataka in-charge

-
-
The Congress on Saturday replaced Digvijaya Singh as general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Karnataka as well as Goa, where the party failed to form government despite emerging as the largest single party.
The charge of Karnataka has been given to party MP K C Venugopal, who has been appointed a general secretary. A Chella Kumar has been named AICC in charge of Goa.
A press release issued by the party said that four party secretaries - Manickam Tagore, P C Vishnunadh, Madhu Yashki Goud and Sake Sailjanath - will assist Venugopal.
"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has assigned the task of looking after Karnataka and Goa affairs to new AICC teams," the Congress release said.
Elections will be held to the Karnataka assembly in the first half of next year. The Congress is in power in the state.
The release said that party secretary Amit Deshmukh will assist Chella Kumar.
The Congress failed to form the government in Goa despite emerging as the largest single party. Elections to the Goa assembly were held earlier this year and the BJP formed the government with help of smaller parties.
