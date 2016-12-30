Congress seeks public release of RBI's Nov 8 meeting minutes, Cabinet note

The Congress
on Friday reiterated its demand for making public the minutes of a meeting of the Reserve Bank
of India
(RBI) Board on November 8-- hours before the Prime Minister announced the demonetisation-- as well as the Union Cabinet
note of that day.
"We demand that the minutes and agenda of the meeting of the RBI
Board as well as the Cabinet note of November 8 should be made public. The people have the right to know as to how things transpired on that day," senior Congress
leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram
said.
Dubbing demonetisation
a decision taken "without consulting key officials", Chidambaram said everything worked "as per the set script" wherein all the players had pre-defined roles.
"As far as I know, the RBI
Board met around 5.30 p.m. on November 8. The Board has 14 members, but 10 positions are vacant. Only three members attended the meeting that lasted barely half an hour," he said.
"Now, in those 30 minutes, how the three wise men decided to scrap 86 per cent of the country's currency is something that should be in the public domain. We demand, and the RBI
has an obligation, to disclose the agenda and the minutes of that meeting," the senior Congress
leader added.
"The RBI
Board, within half an hour, sent its recommendation to scrap the old notes to the Cabinet, which was waiting. So everything was working according to a script and everyone had his role defined," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU