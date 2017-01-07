Congress stages demonstrations across Delhi against demonetisation

Delhi Congress
activists on Saturday staged demonstrations across the national capital against the "faulty" implementation of demonetisation
by the central government
and seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi
to the charge of "corruption" against him.
Demonstrations were staged in all 14 district units of the Delhi
Pradesh Congress
Committee (DPCC) as part of the nationwide stir.
Congress
activists protested against the demonetisation
move with begging bowls. They said the move has created "severe hardships" to the poor and weaker sections of the society.
AICC
general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Delhi
P C Chacko, who took part in demonstrations in several districts, said the "ill-conceived" demonetisation
drive has "unsettled" the lives of crores of common people.
He also reiterated party vice president Rahul Gandhi's charge of "corruption" against Modi and sought his response.
Senior party leaders, including DPCC chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee and Chatar Singh, slammed the Modi government
at a public rally held at Kirari.
"The common refrain is that November 8, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi
announced demonetisation, will be remembered as a black day. It has taken the country back by several years," Mukherjee said.
