Congress stages demonstrations across Delhi against demonetisation

activists on Saturday staged demonstrations across the national capital against the "faulty" implementation of by the central and seeking answers from Prime Minister to the charge of "corruption" against him.

Demonstrations were staged in all 14 district units of the Pradesh Committee (DPCC) as part of the nationwide stir.

activists protested against the move with begging bowls. They said the move has created "severe hardships" to the poor and weaker sections of the society.

general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in P C Chacko, who took part in demonstrations in several districts, said the "ill-conceived" drive has "unsettled" the lives of crores of common people.

He also reiterated party vice president Rahul Gandhi's charge of "corruption" against Modi and sought his response.

Senior party leaders, including DPCC chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee and Chatar Singh, slammed the Modi at a public rally held at Kirari.

"The common refrain is that November 8, 2016, when Prime Minister announced demonetisation, will be remembered as a black day. It has taken the country back by several years," Mukherjee said.