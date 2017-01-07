TRENDING ON BS
Family feud in Samajwadi Party music to Mayawati's ears
Congress stages demonstrations across Delhi against demonetisation

Demonstrations were staged in all 14 district units of the DPCC as part of the nationwide stir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi 

Delhi Congress activists on Saturday staged demonstrations across the national capital against the "faulty" implementation of demonetisation by the central government and seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the charge of "corruption" against him.

Demonstrations were staged in all 14 district units of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) as part of the nationwide stir.

Congress activists protested against the demonetisation move with begging bowls. They said the move has created "severe hardships" to the poor and weaker sections of the society.

AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Delhi P C Chacko, who took part in demonstrations in several districts, said the "ill-conceived" demonetisation drive has "unsettled" the lives of crores of common people.

He also reiterated party vice president Rahul Gandhi's charge of "corruption" against Modi and sought his response.

Senior party leaders, including DPCC chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee and Chatar Singh, slammed the Modi government at a public rally held at Kirari.

"The common refrain is that November 8, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, will be remembered as a black day. It has taken the country back by several years," Mukherjee said.

