Congress too rescheduled Parliament sessions: Jaitley

Countering opposition criticism, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Winter Session of Parliament would "certainly" be held, adding that Parliament sessions have been delayed in the past as well.
"It has happened several times that Parliament sessions are rescheduled when an election is happening and timing is decided in such a way that it does not overlap with election campaigns," Jaitley told reporters in Rajkot of Gujarat.
"They (Congress) did so in 2011, and even before that... Parliament session will be certainly held, all issues will be taken, and Congress will be exposed," Jaitley said.
The Minister's comments came as Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delaying the Winter Session of Parliament on "flimsy grounds".
