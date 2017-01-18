Congress veteran N D Tiwari joins BJP along with son and wife

Tiwari was thrice chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and was the third chief minister of Uttarakhand

veteran on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with son Rohit and wife Ujjwala, dealing a major blow to a party he served for over five decades ahead of February 15 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.



91-year-old Tiwari was thrice chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and was the third chief minister of from 2002 to 2007. He also served as a minister at the Centre several times having held charge of key portfolios like finance and external affairs.



Tiwari was also the governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009, a post he quit after being embroiled in a sex tape controversy.



Tiwari's induction into the is a major shot in the arm for the party ahead of the Assembly elections as he is arguably the tallest leader from the state and most seasoned politician alive.



This desertion by him is yet another blow to the which is already smarting from the setback dealt by 11 sitting MLAs, including Vijay Bahuguna, Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya who joined just a couple of days back.



Tiwari's entry into will strengthen the party in a big way as he is one of the most influential leaders from the state who wields considerable clout in both and Uttar Pradesh, spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan said.

Press Trust of India