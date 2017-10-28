Congress will fulfil the needs of the people: Shaktisinh Gohil

Senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil tells Vinay Umarji why the party is more confident this time of forming a government in the state. Edited excerpts: Through social media campaigns, the Congress has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) development agenda. Will that be enough? We have come up with the slogan, “Navsarjan Gujarat”, where we are raising issues of how Gujarat was already developed before the BJP came to power but under that party, there has been a gap between the haves and the have-nots. The BJP did not fulfil the ...