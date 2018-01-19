Congress will revoke my suspension, says Mani Shankar Aiyar

Mani Shankar Aiyar, suspended from the for his controversial remarks against Modi, today expressed confidence that he will be re-inducted. He said he was hopeful that the party would do so anytime. "It (revocation of suspension) may happen either in the next six hours, or in the next six days, or in the next six weeks or in the next six years," said. "I would know that one day, I think they (will) take me back.

Because however much they might feel that they have alienated me from the Congress, I am a and I shall remain absolutely loyal to the party," he said at the " Today Conclave South 2018" here. was suspended from the primary membership of the on December 7 amid speculation that his remarks against had undone the gains made by during campaigning in the elections. had used Aiyar's remark that he (the prime minister) was a vile sort of person to the hilt at the hustings to whip up a sense of Gujarati pride. The had also issued him a show cause notice over the remarks. Explaining the sequence of events that led to his suspension from the party, said he was reacting to the PM's reference to B R Ambedkar and said "neech kism ka aadmi". He asserted that he never spoke of "neech jaati" or low caste. said he regrets missing Rahul Gandhi's election as as he was with the Gandhi scion during the filing of nominations for the post. To a query on Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth's political debut, he said, "Cinema would never translate into politics, but politicians have leveraged their film background for