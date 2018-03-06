Peoples Party (NPP) President Conrad Sangma is set to be administered the oath of office and secrecy as the new chief minister of Meghalaya, at a ceremony at 10.30 am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, even as the NPP and alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were preparing for the swearing-in cerremony, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP, saying the latter had "usurped power in Meghalaya through a proxy". Following favourable Northeast Assembly election results 2018, while the BJP is set to form its maiden government in Tripura, it will also be part of the coalitions forming governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya. The BJP, for its part, has accused the Congress of practising " of fear, confusion, and concoction". Top BJP leaders from the Centre will also be present during swearing-in of Sangma and his council of ministers. On Saturday, the results 2018 threw up a fractured mandate, with the Congress emerging as the largest party. It was marginally ahead of its rival, the NPP. The NPP is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur as well. The Congress, in power in the state for the past 10 years, won 21 out of 59 seats that went to the polls on February 27. The figure was 10 short of a simple majority. Here are the top 10 developments around the Meghalaya government's swearing-in today: 1) Meghalaya govt swearing-in at 10:30 am today: On Monday, Peoples Party (NPP) President Conrad Sangma said that had invited him to form the government in the state. According to agency reports, Sangma said that the swearing-in of the ministers would take place at 10.30 am on Tuesday. "The governor has invited me to form the government as I have the numbers," Sangma said. Confirming the NPP president's remarks, a Raj Bhavan official said, "The governor has extended invitation to Conrad Sangma to form the government as he has the support of 34 MLAs." On Sunday evening, Sangma met Ganga Prasad and staked his claim to form the government with the support of 34 MLAs. Meghalaya has a 60-member Assembly. After the meeting, Sangma said, "We met the Governor and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs -- 19 of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People's Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), and the BJP and an Independent." ALSO READ: NDA bags Meghalaya too: NPP's Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form govt Last week, the state saw a fractured mandate. After the counting of votes on Saturday, the Congress had emerged as the largest party, marginally ahead of its rival, the NPP, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur. The Congress, which had been in power in the state for the past 10 years, won 21 seats out of the 59 that went to polls on February 27. The figure was 10 short of a simple majority. The party had staked claim to form the government in the state at a meeting with the governor, officials and party leaders said. A delegation of three central Congress leaders -- Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel, and C P Joshi -- had met the Governor on Saturday. 2) BJP's Amit Shah, Rajnath to attend Meghalaya swearing-in: On Monday, Assam BJP leaders said that party president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh would reportedly participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya on Tuesday. "Both leaders are to arrive here on Monday and spend the night. They would leave for Shillong on Tuesday," BJP leaders told news agencies in Guwahati on Monday evening. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Assam BJP president Ranjit Dass were reportedly set to receive Singh and Shah at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport near Guwahati. 3) HSPDP roadblock in the way of Conrad Sangma, BJP: A constituency of the NPP-led coalition that will form the government in Meghalaya, the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP), on Monday said that the BJP should have been kept out of the alliance since the regional parties, together, had the required number. The HSPDP also objected to the lone NPP Lok Sabha member, Sangma, being projected as the Chief Minister. In Shillong, HSPDP president Ardent Basaiawmoit told reporters that it was also decided at a party meeting that the two MLAs the party has would not take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Conrad K Sangma as chief minister. The party's two MLAs are signatories to the letter of support to the NPP-led coalition government. The HSPDP has won two seats in the election, but its president has lost to an independent candidate by only 76 votes. Basaiawmoit said that from before the state Assembly elections, the HSPDP's stand has been "to have a non-Congress, non-BJP government". The HSPDP president added that now, there was the possibility of such a government, where the NPP-led coalition could have been formed with 32 MLAs. ALSO READ: Poll Results LIVE: Hung Assembly in Meghalaya, Cong single largest party At least 30 seats are required to form a majority in the 60-member Assembly, which has an effective strength of 59. Sangma has the support of 34 MLAs -- his own party the NPP (19 seats), the BJP (2), the UDP (6), the PDF (4), the HSPDP (2), and an Independent. Basaiawmoit led central executive leaders of the party to the residence of United Democratic Party president Donkupar Roy expressing "disappointment and disagreement" to the proposal made by the UDP that Conrad should be the CM. The HSPDP had a pre-poll alliance with the UDP. "This decision was taken unilaterally by the UDP and without consulting us. It is the job of the alliance to decide who should lead the government," he said.

He added that the HSPDP is waiting for a response from the UDP on the expressions made by the party.