Conspiracy being hatched by BJP through Kapil Mishra: AAP

AAP says allegations against Kejriwal by Mishra were out of desperation after being expelled

The (AAP) on Monday alleged that a big conspiracy was being hatched against it by the (BJP) through sacked Delhi minister



The said that Mishra was making "baseless" allegations against Chief Minister "out of desperation" after being expelled.



The remarks come after Mishra today submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to back his allegations that Kejriwal had delayed the probe into a Rs 400 crore tanker scam.



Hitting out at the legislator over his allegations of corruption against Kejriwal, leader said Mishra had himself written to a letter to the in September last year, saying that under pressure, the anti-graft body was trying to implicate the chief minister in the water tanker scam.



"A game of exploitation is being played against the The is hatching a conspiracy against the through Mishra," Singh told reporters here.



Mishra had yesterday accused Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore from his cabinet colleague, a charge refuted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



Singh claimed that Mishra was repeating what the had been trying to allege in connection with the water tanker scam.



"Mishra's allegations are laughable. I want to ask him if Kejriwal had called him up before accepting the 'bribe'," he said referring to the sacked minister's claims that PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had allegedly handed over of Rs 2 crore to the supremo.



At the press conference, the showed a letter written by Mishra to the in 2016 saying the agency was trying to target Kejriwal in the alleged water tanker scam even when his name was not mentioned anywhere in the evidence.



Singh accused Mishra speaking the BJP's language, adding that " can never compromise with corruption. And now they are accusing us".



"The and the Congress are treating Mishra as Harishchandra...He is same the person who had called Modi an 'ISI agent'," Singh said.

Press Trust of India