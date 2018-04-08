Cornered BJP to face major bypoll challenge in Maharashtra next month

The BJP is facing a major bypoll test in Maharashtra next month, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will have to show that he is no Yogi Adityanath and is undaunted by the anti-saffron forces, including the supposed ally Shiv Sena, joining ranks. The bypolls to the Gondia-Bhandara and Palghar Lok Sabha seats are being held at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are trying to wrest power from the Congress in Karnataka amid stiff resistance from a feisty Siddaramaiah, the state’s chief minister.

Maharashtra is no ordinary state. It has the ...