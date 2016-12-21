TRENDING ON BS
Couldn't buy a home in Panaji due to high cost, says Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar has represented Panaji in the Assembly five times, before he was elevated as Defence Minister in Modi govt

IANS  |  Panaji 

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said he had to buy accommodation outside Panaji, his previous Legislative Assembly constituency, as he could not afford a home in the state capital, where real estate prices have spiralled out of control.

"In Panaji, I could not afford, as the rate is out of control. So despite my wishes, I could not buy a flat in Panaji. The one which I (live in now) is slightly out of Panaji," Parrikar said.

The former chief minister, who hails from Mapusa town, located 10 kms from Panaji, said he felt sad that he could not fulfil a promise made to his constituents during his first state assembly election in the state capital in the 90s. The promise was that he would buy a home in Panaji.

"I am sad in the real sense that I could not fulfil a promise made in the first elections, which is to re-locate to Panaji. I stayed in the Chief Minister's house, but that is not my house," he said.

Parrikar has represented Panaji in the Assembly on five occasions, before he was elevated as the Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

